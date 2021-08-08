State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,046 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

