State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NYSE:CF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,430 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

