State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $167,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.