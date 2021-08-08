State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 111,922 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

