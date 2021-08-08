State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,295 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

