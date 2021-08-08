State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,340 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

