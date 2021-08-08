Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.