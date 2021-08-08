Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.