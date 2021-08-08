Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$69.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.