Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

