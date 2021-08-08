Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

