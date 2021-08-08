Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$66.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

NYSE:STN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

