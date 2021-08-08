Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCBFF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.