Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCBFF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

