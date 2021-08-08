Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

