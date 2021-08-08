Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $823,005.36 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.
- On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.
Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $328.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.70. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.