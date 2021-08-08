Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells $823,005.36 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $328.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.70. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

