STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.70.

STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

