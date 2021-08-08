St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

STJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.23) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 698.60 ($9.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,633 ($21.34). The company has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,502.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.38%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.