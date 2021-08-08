Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.85 million and $31,653.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00824037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00098618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,295,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,572 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

