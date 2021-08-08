Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $48.46 on Friday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

