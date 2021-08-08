Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $48.46 on Friday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26.
In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last quarter.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
