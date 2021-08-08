Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

VUZI stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

