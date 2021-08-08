Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,711 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ORTX opened at $2.97 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.