Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.