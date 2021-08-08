Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 183.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,730 shares of company stock worth $57,051,040. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $124.95 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

