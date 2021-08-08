Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

