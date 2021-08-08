Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $6,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

