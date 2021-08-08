Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Lowered to $29.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

