Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,983 shares of company stock worth $17,448,083 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 361,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,417. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.50. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

