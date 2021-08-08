Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

SPRO stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

