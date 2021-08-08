SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

