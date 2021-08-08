SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

