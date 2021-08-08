SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $109.77.

