SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 318,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,831. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

