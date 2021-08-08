SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.29. 4,674,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,395. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

