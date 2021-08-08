SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Reduced by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,738 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 1,325,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.