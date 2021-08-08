SparkPoint Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,380.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $10,380.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

