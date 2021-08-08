Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Announces August 12th IPO

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) plans to raise $40 million in an IPO on Thursday, August 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. generated $62.1 million in revenue and $15.1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $174.2 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (a Stifel company) and Truist Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Hovde Group LLC and Performance Trust Capital Partners were co-managers.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a bank holding company headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. We operate primarily through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank, an Alabama banking corporation formed in 2007. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in our communities. Our franchise is focused on personalized, relationship-driven service combined with local market management and expertise to serve small and medium size businesses and individuals. We believe that these services will build stronger, growing communities that will drive our success. As of March 31, 2021, we had total assets of $1.5 billion, gross loans of $1.1 billion, total deposits of $1.3 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $144.6 million. We provide banking services from 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia. Our primary service areas in Alabama are Anniston, Auburn, Birmingham and Huntsville with a presence extending into Calhoun, Lee, Jefferson, Talladega, Madison, Cleburne and Randolph Counties of Alabama and their surrounding areas. In Georgia, we serve the Columbus metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”), as well as Carroll, Coweta, and Dallas Counties in the greater Atlanta MSA. The Bank also operates a loan production office (“LPO”) in Atlanta, Georgia. “.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and has 191 employees. The company is located at 615 Quintard Ave. Anniston, AL 36201 and can be reached via phone at (256) 241-1092 or on the web at http://www.southernstatesbank.net/.

