Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

