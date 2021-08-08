South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.87. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.82.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

