Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEVR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

