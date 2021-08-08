Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 34,205 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,710. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85.

