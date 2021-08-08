Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 123,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 546,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,213. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

