Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.96. 2,414,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

