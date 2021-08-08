Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

CB stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.