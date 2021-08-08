Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

