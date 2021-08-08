Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

