Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

