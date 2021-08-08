SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

