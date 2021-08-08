Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

