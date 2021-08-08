Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

