SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $184.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.98. 327,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,742. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.